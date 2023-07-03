BROWNFIELD, Texas-– The Brownfield Police Department released new details regarding two separate shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the press release, officers were called to the “The Lounge” in the 1300 block of Tahoka Road at 1:48 a.m. regarding a report of shots fired. Officers found a 48-year-old woman and 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. A third victim was taken to Regional Medical Center by a “private party” prior to officers arriving on scene.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Braxten Gil, 24, was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Terry County Jail at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

In a separate shooting, officers responded to the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman and 26-year old man with gunshot wounds, according to BPD.

Witnesses described the suspect’s car “an older dark-colored Tahoe type vehicle”

BPD said the two shootings did “not appear to be related to one another.”