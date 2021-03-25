New developments in case against Lubbock man charged for January 6 capital riot

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man arrested in Lubbock and charged in connection to the U.S. capitol attack pleaded not guilty in Washington D.C.

Zink’s father said he was a Texas Tech student at the capitol as a student journalist, but the university would not confirm or deny it.

Ryan Zink, 32, was indicted on slightly different charges from the original criminal complaint against him.

Zink was recently indicted on the following charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and abiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restriction building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Zink was transferred to D.C. after his arrest in Lubbock. But once in D.C., a federal court allowed him to go free on “personal recognizance” while the case is pending.

Prosecutors are now asking that the normal speedy-trail deadlines not apply due to the investigation of the capitol attack being the largest in U.S. history with over 300 individuals being charged, according to a court document.

The court document said that while most cases were brought against individuals, the government is still investigating conspiratorial activity that happened before January 6.

