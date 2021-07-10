New engineering multipurpose classroom revealed at Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Thanks to a generous donation from a supporter, a newly renovated, state-of-the-art multipurpose classroom located at the Livermore Center in Texas Tech University‘s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering was revealed on June 26. The Evelyn M. Knox Davies Multipurpose Classroom was made possible by a $500,000 donation from Davies.

“Evelyn M. Knox Davies is a visionary supporter of Texas Tech,” said Al Sacco Jr., dean of the College of Engineering. “She is dedicated to helping us train the engineers, scientists and technologists of the future. Evelyn is a delight to be with and is always full of positive energy. She lights up any room she is in. Evelyn has been a guiding light, leading and encouraging students at all levels to consider careers in engineering. I am so honored and pleased to work with her.”

Davies’ donation is directed into three different uses:

$100,000 to establish an endowment for maintenance and upkeep of the multipurpose classroom;

$100,000 to create an endowment to establish the College of Engineering’s inaugural Evelyn M. Knox Davies science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) Aerobots Competition;

$300,000 for a facility enhancement fund for the College of Engineering, which supports physical spaces of greatest need.

“We’re grateful for Mrs. Davies’ continued support of Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “Because of her generosity, students will continue to thrive in STEM-related careers and expand their knowledge on emerging trends in engineering. Strong supporters, like Mrs. Davies, ensure that future generations of Red Raiders continue to have access to some of the best facilities in the country.”

The Evelyn M. Knox Davies Multipurpose Classroom will be used by all seven departments within the college as well as for student group meetings, multidisciplinary speaker series and field trips, and camps for the STEAM outreach program.

Similar to robotics competitions, STEAM aerobots competitions incorporate coding, electronics, math, creative problem solving and critical thinking for elementary and middle school students. Instead of a final product operated on the ground, aerobots take the form of programmable and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones.

In the Evelyn M. Knox Davies STEAM Aerobots Competition, teams must navigate their UAV through a programmed obstacle course and a flying obstacle course. The competition teaches teams real-world applications for STEAM knowledge and skills and identifies potential gaps between theory and practice for educators.

“The legacy Mrs. Davies has created is sprinkled throughout the campus as well as in our hearts, and her generosity will impact our students for generations to come,” said De’Lila Holder, STEM program manager in the College of Engineering. “Mrs. Davies and the College of Engineering are igniting the spark and love of STEAM in K-12 students. This new program is capturing the hearts and minds of students and educators and providing opportunities that have the potential to shape futures.”

