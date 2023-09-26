LUBBOCK, Texas— Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille will partner with Covenant Health to open an entertainment venue at Covenant Park in 2025.

According to the release, the venue will be at Covenant Park and will be the company’s first location in West Texas.

The facility will be 80,000 square feet and will include “movie theaters, bowling, indoor pickleball courts, an arcade, full restaurant and a two-story brewery.

Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille will share a green space with Covenant Park’s town square which will allow converts, live music events, movie nights and more to be hosted, said the release.

The complex will be designed by Hodges Architecture.

“Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is thrilled to be partnering with Covenant Health on the Covenant Park development in Lubbock, Texas. “ said SMBG Director of Marketing Emily Bell. She also mentioned that Movie Bowl Grille-Lubbock will be its “highest most diverse two-story complex.”

Covenant Park is a 72-acre mixed-use development anchored by Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital at 82nd and Marsha Sharp Freeway, said the release.

Additionally, Hodges Development and Covenant Health Hodges Development owns and operates more than 900,000 feet of retail space across Texas.

According to the release, ground has been broken for “Phase 1” of Covenant Park including two multi-tenant buildings that will accommodate 10-12 business spaces. The businesses in phase 1 will open in Spring 2024, said the release.

The release mentioned that Covenant Park has met the entertainment and retail needs for Lubbock’s “fast-growing community.”

The Chief Executive of Covenant Health said that, “Covenant Health has been part of this community for more than 100 years.”

Construction on SMBG will begin early 2024 and completion will be expected in 2025.