LUBBOCK, Texas — A family-owned pizza restaurant, Vito’s Pizzeria and Ice Cream, is set to open in Lubbock soon at 3407 98th Street, Suite 900.

Vito’s told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday the business hopes to have its doors open by the end of October or the beginning of November. The restaurant said it will be hiring for “pizza specialists,” food runners and a content creator position.

Anyone interested in applying was asked to email team@vitos-pizzeria.com.

Follow the Vito’s Facebook here.