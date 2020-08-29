New groundwater tools added to HPWD website

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

A new water well yield calculator and a revised aquifer bore tool are just two of the recent revisions made to the HPWD website.



Well Yield Calculator Tool

Persons using the well yield calculator tool are asked to enter their current production rate in gallons of water per minute and saturated thickness in feet. The tool will then calculate well yields associated with declining saturated thickness. The well yield estimates stop when saturated thickness reaches 20 feet. It can be accessed under “Resources” in the navigation bar.



Revised Aquifer Bore Tool

A revised aquifer bore tool is located under “Maps” in the navigation bar. Persons can click on any location of interest within the HPWD service area for saturated thickness and the depth to base of aquifers present at that location. These include the Ogallala, Edwards-Trinity (High Plains), Upper Dockum, and Lower Dockum.

Other revisions to the HPWD website include:

▪ Domestic water well information and forms related to water depletion, well permitting, and

water use reporting are now found on a “Forms” page under “Water Use” in the navigation bar.

▪ The AIM Program, Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program, and Research & Demonstration Project Funding pages were moved to the “Partnerships” page under “Resources.”

▪ An “Observation Well” page was located under “Maps” in the navigation bar. This was redundant and has been removed.

▪ A “Water Planning” section was added under “Water Use” in the navigation bar. Here you will find information relating to GMA # 1 and GMA # 2 as well as regional water planning.

“We invite persons to use these functions and provide feedback on them. HPWD staff are always looking for new ways to improve the content and functionality of the Water District’s website,” said HPWD Manager Jason Coleman.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

