ROUND ROCK, Texas — The D’Hanis Cowboys defeated the New Home Leopards by a score of 4 – 0 in Round Rock during the UIL baseball state championships. D’Hanis wins the state title for Division 1A.

New Home defeated Wells, 12 – 2, in the 1A Semifinal to make it to the state final.

New Home ends the season with 20 wins and 2 losses. Watch KLBK News at noon to see highlights of the game in Round Rock.

Great job, New Home!