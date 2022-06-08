LUBBOCK, Texas— The New Home Leopards fell to the Valley Mills Eagles in the Class 2A UIL Baseball State Tournament semifinals in Round Rock, Texas at Dell Diamond on Wednesday afternoon.

The final score of the game was 3-4. Valley Mills will advance to the state championships in Round Rock, Thursday, June 9, at Dell Diamond at 12:00 p.m. They will play against the winner of Shiner and Garrison. New Home will return home.

New Home’s current record is 33-3 for the season and Valley Mills record is 28-2-2 for the season. This year marked New Home’s first time competing in the 2A division of the tournament.