New Home ISD issues new guidance following increase in COVID-19 cases

NEW HOME, Texas — The New Home Independent School School District has released new guidance due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The guidance specifically addresses questions concerning antibody testing.

The district is urging parents to error on the side of caution and keep students home if they are experiencing any type of illness or simply don’t feel right until it can be determined if they have COVID-19.



NHISD said the district will assess the overall health of their school system on Friday and will make a decision on whether to remain in virtual learning or return to face-to-case instruction.



Parents were asked to fill out a survey on the NMISD website which will aide in determining district plans going forward.

Below is a letter that was sent to parents and obtained by EverythingLubbock.com:

To Parents of New Home ISD Students,

Many of you have asked if a positive test for the COVID-19 anti-bodies would allow your student(s) to be exempt from the quarantining in the event they were identified as a possible exposure. I have contacted our health department and they have confirmed that a “historic” positive test for the COVID-19 anti-bodies will be allowed for entrance back onto our campus provided that:

*An exposed individual who has never tested positive for COVID-19 wishes to perform any kind of COVID-19 test and they are positive then they are required to complete a 10 day isolation as a new case and will need to be reported to DSHS for investigation. This 10 day isolation will begin from date of test if there are no symptoms, if there are symptoms then the 10 days starts from onset date.

*An exposed individual who has never tested positive for COVID-19 wishes to perform any kind of COVID-19 test and they are negative then they will still need to complete the entirety of the 14 day quarantine.

*An individual has a historic positive antibody or other COVID-19 test that was first positive in the last 90 days then they will not need to quarantine if they are exposed again within 90 days of their first positive and they have been classified as resolved by DSHS. – Please monitor for symptoms and quarantine if any begin.

*The school must have official documentation from a testing center.



I am aware that other businesses and organizations are utilizing smaller windows of time for quarantining combined with a negative test, but a 14 day quarantine or positive historic antibody test is the only method for returning to campus after a potential exposure.

As we are seeing a rise in the number of COVID positive cases in our school, we urge you to please error on the side of caution and keep your student home if they are experiencing any illness or simply not feeling right until a determination of their overall health can be addressed.

On Friday we will assess the overall health of our school system and make a determination to remain in a virtual setting or return to face-to-face instruction. To aide us in making this important decision, we have created a survey that can be accessed on our website www.newhomeisd.org. If you student is experiencing any changes in their health during this week of instruction please fill out the survey.

Once we return to face-to-face instruction we will require the usage of masks full time for our high school and junior high students unless they are eating or drinking. This policy change will remain in effect until is determined that we can safely return to only requiring masks when up and moving around. According to the health department, the use of masks by both students creates a “barrier” and eliminates the need to conduct contact tracing in our classrooms. I am hopeful that this should reduce the number of students that will need to quarantine in the future. We have also implemented a number of changes in our extra-curricular programs to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.

Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me. I certainly appreciate your cooperation and flexibility during this time. Many of you have shared support and words of encouragement to our school and faculty during this stressful time and I want you to know it is greatly appreciated!!

Go Leopards!!!

Shane Fiedler

