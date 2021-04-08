New hotel in Lubbock represents West Texas heritage

LUBBOCK, Texas – At first glance, the Cotton Court Hotel already doesn’t look like a typical hotel.

It’s inspired by the historic cotton industry in West Texas and features include a range of southern styles like a grand courtyard and rocking chairs.

From the inside out, the bold redbrick building combines rustic southern charm with modern luxury. Every part of the hotel was carefully built to represent West Texas heritage.

To add to the atmosphere, guest rooms have sliding barn doors and iron bed frames to resemble an old steel warehouse.

Jessica Hall, Director of Sales at the Cotton Court Hotel said the inspiration comes from various parts of Lubbock’s history – particularly in the cotton and music industries.

“The inspiration for the property is Lubbock’s rich history in the cotton industry and music with Buddy Holly,” she said. “Our midnight shift is named after him.”

The Cotton Court Hotel is located between Broadway and Buddy Holly Avenue. It’s expected to attract visitors from here in West Texas and across the country when people come to visit Lubbock.