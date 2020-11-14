New HPWD web tool helps visualize proposed well spacing changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors are considering revisions to the District’s rules based on feedback from its County Advisory Committee members.

One of the proposed revisions is to increase property line spacing requirements for Ogallala Aquifer wells producing greater than 390 gallons of water per minute (g.p.m.).

HPWD staff have developed a new web tool to help constituents visualize how the proposed changes will impact the minimum distance required from the nearest property line. It is available at spacing.hpwd.org

Under the “Well Spacing Guide,” persons can select the production amount for a well site of interest. Only those designated by a red asterisk are being considered for change. All other spacing requirements remain the same.

Clicking on a well site of interest brings up three circular rings. According to the web tool legend, the current property line spacing is shown by a dashed green circle. The proposed revised property line spacing is shown by a dashed red circle. The current water well spacing from a nearest valid well or proposed well site is shown by a solid green circle.

“We hope that this will be a useful tool for our constituents. Persons with any questions relating to the proposed property line spacing revisions are encouraged to call the HPWD Office at (806) 762-0181,” said Manager Jason Coleman.

A complete copy of the current HPWD rules and proposed revisions is available for public inspection at the HPWD office, 2930 Avenue Q, in Lubbock or by calling (806) 762-0181. These documents are also available online at www.hpwd.org

The HPWD Board of Directors will accept comments about the proposed rule revisions during a public hearing set for 1:30 p.m., Nov. 24, at the HPWD office. This is an in-person meeting. Facial covering and social distancing is required.

Written comments about the proposed rule revisions should be sent to General Manager Jason Coleman. They must be received in the Lubbock office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. They may also be submitted by email at rulecomments@hpwd.org



Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

