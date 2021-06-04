New info released about Clovis man arrested in connection to Capitol breach

Images of Gruppo (labeled as UM1) and Kelly, courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice released new information Friday about a Clovis man arrested in Lubbock and charged in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

Leonard Gruppo turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, as well as Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to court documents, a man later identified as Gruppo was photographed with a man named Kenneth Kelly in front of the Washington Monument sometime before the incident.

Both men were later seen entering the U.S. Capitol just after 3:00 p.m. January 6, and were caught on surveillance video exiting the building around 3:07 p.m.

Kelly was arrested April 23 in Florida and was charged in connection to the breach on the capitol. After his arrest, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received tips from three different people identifying Gruppo as the man with Kelly at the Capitol.

According to court documents, two of the tipsters claimed to have worked with both Kelly and Gruppo at Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis.

EverythingLubbock.com found a Physicians Assistants License for a man named Leonard Gruppo based in Clovis. The license listed Plains Regional Medical Center as the “current primary practice” for Gruppo.

On May 17, an attorney claiming to represent the man with Kelly contacted the FBI and identified the man as Gruppo.