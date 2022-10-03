SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home.
According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest after shooting an officer with the Seminole Police Department during a traffic stop Saturday.
Police said the officer pulled over Castillo-Lopez. As he approached the vehicle, police said Castillo-Lopez shot at the officer who then returned fire.
Video from nearby showed the stop from a distance. Shots rang out as bystanders wondered what was happening. Use the video link above to see.
Castillo-Lopez, who was deported in 2020, had a fake ID with him at the time of the arrest, Kraft said.