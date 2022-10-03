SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home.

Ramon Castillo-Lopez (Photo provided by the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office & Gaines County Jail)

According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’

Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest after shooting an officer with the Seminole Police Department during a traffic stop Saturday.

Police said the officer pulled over Castillo-Lopez. As he approached the vehicle, police said Castillo-Lopez shot at the officer who then returned fire.

Video from nearby showed the stop from a distance. Shots rang out as bystanders wondered what was happening. Use the video link above to see.

Castillo-Lopez, who was deported in 2020, had a fake ID with him at the time of the arrest, Kraft said.