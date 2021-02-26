Man arrested for murder after deadly shooting of woman, age 25, at 3rd and Avenue T

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday provided new information on a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to 3rd Street and Avenue T to a shots-fired call. One person, later identified as Yajaira Lizette Monsivais, 25, was taken to University Medical Center and later died.

Shortly after the shooting, police were able to get an arrest warrant for Gabriel Lee Mendoza, 28. He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Mendoza’s previous arrests include domestic assault, for which he was sentenced to 365 days in jail. He was convicted of burglary and sentenced to two years. Mendoza was also arrested in October 2020 for theft, a case which was still pending as of Friday.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock Police Department:

Metro Unit Investigating Shooting Murder

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a murder that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 300 block of Avenue T.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call and found the victim, 25-year-old Yajaira Lizette Monsivais, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Monsivais was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation found that the suspect, 28-year-old Gabriel Lee Mendoza, and his brother were involved in an argument over stolen property. Mendoza fired a rifle in the direction on Monsivais’ vehicle and she and Mendoza’s brother attempted to leave the area. Monsivais was the only person struck by gunfire. Mendoza fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The Metro Unit obtained a murder warrant for Mendoza, and with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center received information that Mendoza was at a residence in the 200 block of Avenue U. Metro investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, and LPD and LSO SWAT responded to the residence to attempt to locate Mendoza.

Mendoza was taken into custody without incident by LPD and LSO SWAT officers. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bond.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.