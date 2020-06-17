New information released surrounding early Sunday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report was made available on Tuesday and provided more information about a shooting that occurred Sunday, June 14.

On Sunday around 4:00 a.m., Lubbock Police Department responded to the 2100 block of East 4th street in reference to a shots fired call, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, an officer was directed by a group of people to the first victim, Jaquan Brown, who was leaning against a vehicle, the police report said.

When the officer approached Brown, the officer noticed red stains seeping through his pant leg which turned out to be a gunshot wound in the calf, the police report said.

As the officer was retrieving a tourniquet from the police vehicle, the officer observed the other victim, Jaleen Wilson, driving past him, the report said.

The vehicle was stopped due to the uncertainty of the involvement in the shooting, according to the police report.

The police report said Wilson was driving his car to where the officers were so that the officers could see the damage done to his vehicle by the gunshots.

The report then went on to say that Brown and Wilson were stopped at a stoplight on Texas Tech Parkway behind the suspect when the unknown suspect got out of the car and began shooting. After Wilson realized the suspect was shooting, he sped around the suspect’s car to avoid the gunfire.

The police report said Brown, who was in the passenger seat, yelled out he had been shot. Rather than going straight to the hospital, which was nearby, Brown wanted to go to ‘the apartments’.

Brown was transported to University Medical Center by EMS.

While Brown was being transported to the hospital, the officer heard another shots fired call in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Oak Avenue between Parkway Drive and approximately East 8th Street.

