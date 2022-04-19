LUBBOCK, Texas — An amended complaint was filed Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against The Dufresne Spencer Group, LLC, also known as Ashley Furniture HomeStore. The new filing said the family paid installments on furniture they did not receive.

In the original complaint, the family, from Van Horn, Texas, said they lived in a house without furniture for months because Ashley failed to schedule a delivery time and would put them on hold or hang up on them when contacted.

The family went through ACIMA, lease-to-own service that purchased the furniture outright from Ashley, according to the new filing.

Additionally, the new filing said Ashley Furniture forged the husband’s signature on a form that said he inspected the merchandise and that it was in good order.

However, the lawsuit said much of the furniture was damaged or poorly manufactured when the family picked it up and that a few items were missing. The items missing were a couch, a loveseat, a chair and four barstools.

The family’s lawsuit said Ashley canceled the order for the couch, the loveseat and the chair but did not tell ACIMA, causing the family to be billed for the missing items. Additionally, the four barstools were missing but listed as delivered.

Ashley Furniture had not filed a response to the amended complaint as of Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.