IDALOU, Texas — One of Idalou’s newest businesses, Wildcat Wash ‘N Dry, will host a grand opening celebration on September 23, according to Madewell Construction, the company responsible for its building.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting and a free laundry day (meaning all washer/dryers will be free for use), Amy Rektenwald with Madewell said.

Two Lubbock-area food trucks, The Lunch Box and Gold Stripe, will be present, Rektenwald said. There will also be prizes such as free laundry bags while they last, and more.

Madewell also advised customers to download the Speed Queen App and load their wallet with $20 the day of the grand opening and to redeem an additional $20 for free.

In previous coverage, EverythingLubbock.com was told that the laundromat would be located at 202 East 1st Street, across from the soon-to-be home of a Dollar General Market and be open 7 days a week.

“We are excited to serve the communities of Idalou, Lorenzo, Ralls, Roosevelt, Petersburg and East Lubbock,” the company said in an email to EverythingLubbock.com.

Wildcat Wash ‘N Dry amenities include:

Free Wi-Fi

Self-Serve Laundromat

Text. Wash. Go Technology

On-Site Surveillance System

Clean and Comfortable Environment

You can check out the laundromat online at https://www.primelaundries.com/ or on Facebook for future coupons and deals, Madewell said.