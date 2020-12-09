New Legacy Home for Women sees increase in applications amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The New Legacy Home for Women is a non-profit organization that helps women in crisis get back on their feet. Due to COVID-19 creating more hardships and challenges this year, the home has seen a drastic increase in applicants – but they need your help to raise funds in order to house more ladies in need.

“We serve ladies that maybe they’re coming to us from being incarcerated, or domestic violence, or just life’s hit them hard in some bad situations,” said the home’s executive director and founder Shanna Hargrave. “And they found themselves just needing to start over. So that’s where we come in.”

The 15 month faith-based program is free of charge, offering counseling, financial advising and bible studies. It’s also apart of the Lubbock Dream Center. Women that have gone through the program said that it is a transformative process.

“I was incarcerated for 13 months. I was selling drugs,” said recent New Legacy Home graduate Ashly Jones. “And so during my jail stay, I heard about the New Legacy Home about six months in,

it’s a blessing. When you’re here you do obtain a whole new family.”

A family of 12 supportive women live in the house. Thanks to their help, in addition to that of a loving staff and volunteers, she’s graduating two months early and is ready to start building her own new legacy.

“Before I had went to do my own thing, I was a mom, and just ready to get back to that ready to raise my kids,” said Jones. “They’re older, and just to also be able to show them what a godly mother is.”

The New Legacy Home has room to house 24 ladies, however, it needs more funds in order to afford the costs.

“Any amount that you give each month helps that lady make it another day here and rewrite her story,” said Hargrave.

The home is in need of both monetary donations and physical donations like paper towels and basic living supplies. To learn how to donate, head to their website here.