LUBBOCK, Texas – Cristina Escobedo and Maybin Simfukwe will be opening a Bricks and Minifigs store in Lubbock on December 9 at 8004 Indiana Avenue. Escobedo said the store will have special grand opening hours on December 9 and 10 and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The grand opening weekend event will feature giveaways and special activities. Escobedo said on Saturday the store will have a DJ, face painting, characters and the first 100 people to arrive will get a grand opening mini figure. All weekend the store is set to do giveaway drawings of sets and merchandise throughout the day.

Escobedo said the store is officially licensed with Texas Tech and will be making a custom Raider Red minifigure. You can pre-order the minifigure using a QR code at the store.

Escobedo said she fell in love with Legos in January after she started building sets with her son. She wanted to open a store in Lubbock after learning there wasn’t anything like it in the Hub City.

Photo courtesy of Cristina Escobedo

Photo courtesy of Cristina Escobedo

Photo courtesy of Cristina Escobedo

Photo courtesy of Cristina Escobedo

“It feels right, Lubbock needs something like this,” Escobedo said.

The store will sell everything Lego including accessories, backpacks and even Duplo blocks for toddlers.

The store is an authorized Lego dealer and doesn’t just stop at Legos, Escobedo said.

Escobedo wanted to make the store something for all ages to enjoy. She said she plans to hold bricks, beer and wine events for adults to build their own sets with each other.

Bricks and minifigs will have two party rooms to hold birthday parties, team building events, parent’s day out, summer camps and even plans to do robotics events.

The store will also feature a builder of the month where a build will be displayed in the store for the entire month.

To stay up to date on events at Bricks and Minifigs, you can visit its website here.