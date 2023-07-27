LUBBOCK, Texas — Christian Marquez, 28, who was recently announced as the new head track coach for Coronado High School, was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of public intoxication and physically assaulting a woman, according to Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the victim was passing through Lubbock and decided to see Marquez. The two went to a local bar and later got into an argument over Marquez speaking to other women at the bar. The victim said she and Marquez left the bar in his vehicle at one point he “struck [the victim on the left side of her face].”

The victim told police Marquez later “dragged her out of the vehicle” while she was looking for her phone.

The report said Marquez started throwing the victim’s belongings in a yard in the 3400 block of 28th Street. The victim said she was hit in the face with an object Marquez was throwing. The report said the victim was “in an emotional state” and was crying on and off. Officers said Marquez refused to say who he was and appeared “to be intoxicated.”

Marquez was charged with Public Intoxication, Domestic Violence and Failure to Identify. He posted bond on Monday.

The Lubbock Independent School District provided the following statement:

Lubbock ISD administration is aware of an incident involving Christian Marquez, who was recently announced as the new head track coach for Coronado High School. Marquez was arrested Sunday evening by the Lubbock Police Department for a charge of assault and issued field release citations for public intoxication and failure to identify. Although his contracted days with Lubbock ISD had not yet started when the incident occurred, Marquez was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.