New mental health facility proposed to open at North Quaker and Princeton

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new mental health facility may be coming to Lubbock, according to a City of Lubbock City Council agenda document.

The document described a behavioral health hospital at Princeton Street and North Quaker Avenue.

The facility, Oceans Behavioral Center, would treat adults and geriatric patients with behavioral issues, a city agenda packet said. No services would be provided for children.

The plan is for the facility to have 32 beds, according to the document. Patients would be referred to the facility from other entities and would stay at the hospital for 9-12 days.

Oceans Healthcare, which would run the facility, has facilities across Texas, Louisiana, and locations in Mississippi.

At a public hearing, nobody spoke in favor or opposition of the facility being built.

The city council will consider the potential facility on Tuesday after the zoning commission gave preliminary approval.