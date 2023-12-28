NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico State Police said it participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E) operation across all roadways within the state during Christmas.

The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through strong law enforcement presence.

The NMSP increased its patrol presence on roadways throughout all State Police districts on December 22 through December 26.

The operation resulted in State Police officers issuing over 2,100 traffic citations and arresting 34 impaired drivers statewide, according to the NMSP.

An additional operation along Interstate 40 on December 22 resulted in 156 traffic citations and 2 crashes investigated, according to the NMSP.

The NMSP said the safety of motorists is a top priority and officers will continue holiday travel operations throughout 2024.