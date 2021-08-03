New mural installation on LHUCA Icehouse

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is gaining a new masterpiece on the back of the Icehouse designed by Pete Goldlust and installed by Bayne Gardner.

The playful mural’s design uses multiple features of Lubbock’s historic and cultural character to share its own creative story about aliens coming down and interacting with the City’s most praised items and landmarks.

LHUCA Executive Director Lindsey Maestri said the project has been underway for over a year. They received a grant from Texas Commission for the arts and further sponsorship from United Supermarket.

After reviewing suitable applicants from across the country, LHUCA commissioned Goldlust for the job. While Goldlust was unable to install the work personally, the thoughtfully constructed to reflect the City’s spirit.

Maestri said they can’t wait for the grand reveal at the beginning of September.

“Every day when I come to LHUCA, I’m just excited to see what has happened almost overnight,” Maestri said.

The artist installing the mural, Gardner said he didn’t know much about the City before he came into town but has come to appreciate the details of the mural over the last few days.

“It has been fun being here … and learning about the mural and how it fits into Lubbock,” Gardner said. “It really is interesting how it works in the place that it’s installed.”