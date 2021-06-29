New ‘next-generation’ United Supermarkets store in Lubbock opens Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas– The United Family will open its newest United Supermarkets location in Southwest Lubbock Wednesday, according to a news release from United.

This makes the 12th location in Lubbock and the 97th location for the United Family, according to the release.

Some of the new features in the store will include Evie Mae’s Barbecue, a Chopsticks Noodle bar and Texas Take-out.





“We are really proud to open up this phenomenal facility to the rest of Lubbock,” said Sidney Hopper, president for the United Family. “It is beautiful, spacious and full of the latest and greatest United Supermarkets has to offer. Lubbock is home — our home deserves the best.”

Some of the new features never before seen in a United Supermarkets include fresh, in-house Evie Mae’s Barbecue, a Chopsticks Noodle bar and Texas Take-out. Other guest favorites will also be included: a Tap House with craft beer and wine; Sushi bar; Starbuck’s; Streetside grocery pickup, delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, floral department, meat counter; pharmacy with a drive through window and more.

One of the biggest features that guests will notice when they enter the new store will be the space. This is the most spacious United Supermarkets ever constructed, boasting wide aisles and checkout areas.

“This United Supermarkets location represents a culmination of innovation and adaptation after a year of unprecedented challenges,” Hopper said. “One lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was that we needed more space. This store will feature the widest aisles we’ve ever put in a store.”

Eric Steinfath, director for the new store and a Lubbock native, said even with all the extra space and new bells and whistles, guests can still count on the same service they have come to expect from a United Supermarkets.

“As a store director, it is my job to help accommodate every guest’s needs when they step foot in this store,” Steinfath said. “I promise this store has the latest and greatest that United Supermarkets has to offer, but I also promise that this team will do their best to make it special every day. We are proud to serve the Lubbock community.”