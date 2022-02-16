LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC is excited to announce our latest ambulance designed specifically for the care of infant patients. In UMC’s state-of-the-art NICU ambulance, specialized equipment will ensure that our tiniest patients or our region have the safest travel to receive the best care possible.

“Since 1989, UMC Children’s Hospital has had an active transport team, traveling to regional hospitals to help care for the region’s most critically ill newborns,” said Brian Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital. “This beautiful new ambulance, brought to UMC as a CMN project, allows our transport team to support children in need with the most advanced technology even when air transport methods aren’t available. For me, this ambulance is a promise to the region’s newborns and our regional partners that UMC will do everything possible to help care for their sickest babies, in their time of greatest need.”

We know healthcare can be scary, so we wanted to take the extra step to establish an environment that parents will feel confident knowing their smallest member of the family is safe and secure in. The ambulance is wrapped with child-friendly graphics making sure your little ones feel comforted throughout their entire journey with UMC. Onboard medical capabilities include ventilator management, cardiac monitoring and more.

“This designated NICU ambulance ensures our neonatal intensive care team provides high-quality care to the area’s neonatal patients now and into the future,” said Thomas Moore, Director, Emergency Medical Services.

Tiny humans are the future and while they may be our smallest patients, they deserve the world. This ambulance is just one step to show that at UMC we strive to give all our patients the care they deserve.



