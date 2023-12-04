LUBBOCK, Texas— A new one-man band, Bobcat, announced his 18-month tour to promote his dual album release in Lubbock, according to a press release.

Bobcat’s music is a blend of “power pop, garage rock and rockabilly,” said the release. Prior to his one-man band, Bobcat was a part of The Arkhams, a psychobilly band.

“One man sounds like a full ensemble complete with bass and piano,” said a fan at a show.

“Nothing gets me moving like hearing this wild one man band work his magic and talent, “ another fan attested.

Bobcat was set to perform on December 10 at Bar PM located at 1211 University Avenue A at 10:00 p.m.