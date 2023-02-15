LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock retailer, Red Raider Outfitters, has benefitted from the recent Super Bowl victory for former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Red Raider Outfitters Director of Operations, Morgan Taff, said Mahomes gear was always a big seller, but sales have increased since their Super Bowl win.

“I think people are just trying to add as much as they can to their closet so that they can celebrate… the second win,” Taff said.

According to Taff, the store sold out of its “2X World Champ” shirts.

Kansas City Chiefs fan, Colby Lalli was in Lubbock visiting his nephew and said it was great to experience the place Mahomes got his start.

“It’s pretty cool to see him represent Texas Tech,” Lalli said. “Even though he went where he did in the draft, he has shown what he is capable of. He brought Kansas City another Super Bowl and we love him for that.”

Lalli proudly showed off the large Kansas City Chiefs tattoo on his forearm. Although Lalli missed the Chiefs parade, he said his trip to Lubbock was worth it.

The store said they have youth and adult sizes, and the next shipment comes in Thursday.