LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Children’s Hospital welcomed the arrival of Kite Flight, a twin-engine EC 135 P3 Helicopter.

“It flies about 150 miles an hour, so it gets us to places in really rapid time,” said Cherish Brodbeck, Specialty Transport Services at Covenant Health.

Flite Kite is equipped with a specialty transport team, members who are extensively trained in always providing neonatal and pediatric care.

“Our team is filled with nurses that are pediatric and neonatal trained professionals, as well as respiratory therapists and paramedics. This is really important and a little different than what you would see in your traditional EMS environment as well,” said Brodbeck.

Aircrafts like Flight Kite have Medivac status granting them priority over other air traffic due to medical evacuations.

“We really provide an additional resource to the entire region, West Texas and eastern New Mexico which is really important for these pediatric and neonatal patients,” said Brodbeck.

The helicopter has a reach of more than 300 miles, allowing them to reach areas like Abilene within 60 to 80 minutes.

“It will hold up to three crew members in the back in addition to the pilot up front and another care provider or potentially family member up front. So, there is room for that patient plus five people in that aircraft which is very nice. It is a little different than some of the smaller aircraft that you may see in the area,” said Brodbeck.

Covenant Hospital has seen an increase in patient transfers to its hospitals over the last two years.

“In 2021, we ran over 350 pediatric and neonatal transports. That number significantly increased over the last few years. So, we’re super excited to be able to provide that service, said Brodbeck.

Flight Kite auto-accepts all pediatric patients in need of emergent care with extensively trained EMS that allows them to respond to multiple requests either by ambulance or aircraft.