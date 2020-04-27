NEW PHOTOS: After almost a month, demolition of Hotel Ava continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the demolition of Hotel Ava continued as the date marked almost a month since the demolition permit was issued.

The demolition of the hotel comes after a few months of turmoil for the property including a murder and the sudden request for residents to leave.

As previously reported, a murder was committed on the site earlier this year. Gilbert Cardona III, 26, was indicted for the shooting death of Joshua Gomez back in February.

Later in the month of February, residents of the hotel were abruptly asked to leave the property. In most cases, they were given less than 24 hours to gather their belongings and leave the hotel.

A sign was posted on the door following the residents’ departure saying the hotel had been closed for deep cleaning and sanitation issues.

After a little more than a month of this, a demolition permit was filed with the City on March 30. The permit was granted on April 2.

Demolition of the property began shortly after that.