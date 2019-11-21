New police substations gain attention in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Council unanimously voted to approve a budget on Tuesday for a $60 million project to allocate three new police substations.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said the substations are crucial in helping build a connection between the community and the public.

“Policing is important to everyone everyone’s public safety is important,” he said, “We have to make sure that they understand that we are here as public servants for them.”

One of the three substations will be located in East Lubbock, between East 19th Street and MLK Boulevard.

East Lubbock business owner Lori Lucio said she was hoping this new project will not only help keep people safe but also promote business growth.

“I’m hoping with the new substation that will bring more growth to the east side, because it definitely needs it. If a person is thinking of opening up their own business and they don’t know where,” she said,” hopefully they’ll consider the east side, since there’s going to be a substation here.”

Groundbreaking for the substation will be on Friday November 22nd from 2:00-3:00 p.m.