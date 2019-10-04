New Purple Heart forever stamps

LUBBOCK, Texas – The United States Postal Service unveiled a new forever stamp to honor the recipients of the Purple Heart Award on Friday.

The Purple Heart is given to U.S. service members who are killed or wounded in action.

“Its nice to remind them that their sacrifice for our freedom, for your freedom, is appreciated and more importantly it’s not forgotten and it is honored by others,” said Steve Oien, Commander for Chapter 0900 Military Order of The Purple Heart.

These stamps are available at all U.S. post office locations, and anyone can buy them.