New representative appointed at Lubbock Board of Trustees meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Board of Trustees appointed Jason Ratliff to serve as the District 3 representative for the remainder of Ben Webb’s term through May 2022.

Webb resigned from the school board in February to become judge of County Court at Law Number 3.

Ratliff is a business owner who works as a realtor with Williams & Company Real Estate. He has been a Lubbock resident since 1996 and lived in District 3 since 2003.

Lubbock ISD said he is actively involved in several youth organizations, serving on the boards of various sports leagues and booster clubs. He is currently treasurer of Iron Middle School PTA.

He is also a member of the board of directors of the Lubbock Association of Realtors.

Ratliff and wife Amber have four children; Payton, Kayl, Phoenix, and Bekah. Their children have attended Whiteside Elementary School, Irons Middle School, and Coronado High School.