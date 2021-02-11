New restaurant ‘Rave On’ opens at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family held a special ribbon-cutting Thursday for the grand opening of their new restaurant ‘Rave On’ for the grand opening of ‘Rave On‘ at the Buddy Holly Hall.

The restaurant was named after a song written by Sonny West that was made popular by Buddy Holly in 1958.

The United Family joined forces with the Lubbock Entertainment Performing Arts Association to bring the American Cuisine restaurant to the music hall.

Robert Taylor, CEO of the United Family, said the company wanted to make sure they recruited the best talent, so they initiated a national search.

“I think everyone that comes out here will really enjoy themselves and walk away saying, “You know, I’ve not experienced this in Lubbock, Texas before,'” said Taylor, “There will be people here from Dallas and Austin and San Antonio that say, ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this either.'”

In fact, Taylor said he was caught by surprise upon having one of the dishes.

“I said I’ll never eat cauliflower,” said Taylor, “Now I’ve ordered it twice because it’s unique. You don’t know that it’s cauliflower, but it’s so West Texas.”

Thomas Wicinski, head of food and beverage for the United, was chosen to spearhead the project. He said the restaurant is planning on being open all season and cater to special events and holidays.

“Whether it’s a business meeting or just a casual get together for lunch or dinner, when you come to Rave On, I think you’re going to experience a nice relaxed atmosphere, nice background music, nice ambiance,” said Wicinski, “and I think we have a nice menu […].”

Mayor Dan Pope said he was amazed at the new restaurant, and it is going to help the economy of Lubbock.

“This facility and the fabulous restaurant and foodservice that go with it will feed the economic engine of our community,” said Pope.