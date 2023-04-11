LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport TSA announced on March 31 its plans to “install a new computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner at the security checkpoint and spoke airports in the operational area,” according to a press release.

The airport announced today in the press release that installing the new security checkpoint scanners will begin on April 24.

“Travelers should expect delays during the process and are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times,” said the press release.

Travelers should also anticipate the installation process to be on-going for a couple of weeks.

For more information visit the TSA website here.