LUBBOCK, Texas — A new school zone speed limit was approved in front of Liberty High School. Lubbock County Commissioners agreed Monday that “the 60 miles per hour speed limit on Woodrow Road is unreasonable or unsafe during certain hours of the school day.”

The speed limit in front of the brand-new Lubbock Cooper ISD high school will be lowered from 60 to 35 miles per hour on school days between 7:15 and 8:45 a.m. as well as between 3:15 and 4:30 p.m.

The school zone will be along Woodrow Road between Quaker Avenue and Utica Avenue.

Jennifer Davidson, Lubbock County Director of Public Works, told commissioners that eventually the plan is for additional places to get in and out of the high school.

“In a couple of years, access points will be very different,” Davidson said to commissioners before they voted in favor.

“However, today they only have one paved entrance and exit,” Davidson said. “So, we have a traffic jam there.”

Commissioners also began the discussion of stop signs and a four-way stop sign at County Road 2330 and County Road 7700. The location is to the south of Lubbock Cooper High School and Lubbock Cooper South Elementary School.

The county will need to hold a public hearing and give the public 30-days notice before going any further. Commissioners agreed that traffic at the intersection will only increase, and a stop sign is needed.

“This is an active and very hazardous intersection due to school bus routes, and three different schools utilizing this route,” Commissioner Terrance Kovar wrote in his request for a public discussion.

Commissioners were also told there is a plan and money in the budget to pave CR 7700 between the intersection of 2330 and Highway 87.