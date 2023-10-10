LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a demolition permit discovered in a routine check of public records by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday, a popular cosmetics store will be opening Lubbock’s first standalone location.

Sephora, formerly located inside of JCPenney in the South Plains Mall, now only has one location in Kohl’s. An employee at the Kohl’s location confirmed that the cosmetics company would be opening a standalone store in Lubbock, but could not confirm the location or any further details.

The new location, according to the permit, will be at the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 8201 Quaker Avenue, Unit 108.

There were no other recent permits at that address, EverythingLubbock confirmed. Check back for further updates.