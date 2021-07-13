New software going live at Lubbock Animal Services this week

Lubbock Animal Services

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Animal Services:

Lubbock Animal Services announces a change to its computer software. The new software will help Animal Services be more efficient in response to the citizens, as well as better track industry-related metrics related. The go live dates are Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, 2021. LAS may experience delays on adoptions and intakes, so we ask for patience as we start utilizing this new and improved software.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Animal Services)

