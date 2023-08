LUBBOCK, Texas– Ollie’s Bargain Outlet said in a press release Monday it was looking for employees ahead of the opening of its Lubbock location.

The press release said the location was set to open on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and was located off the Marsha Sharp Freeway next to Plant Fitness.

The press release also said the bargain store would bring about 50-60 new jobs to the community. The jobs range for cashiers to assistant managers.

If you are interested in applying, click here.