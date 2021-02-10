New study says majority of Americans will wear masks, social distance even post pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s hard to imagine a world after COVID-19, but once the majority of the population is vaccinated, will you still keep sanitizing and masking up?

“It’s just common sense … I’m going to do everything I can to keep living. I’ve been here 70 years, I’d like to see another 10 or 20,” Jerry Norris said after getting a vaccine at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

A new study from Ohio State University asserts that the majority of Americans plan to do just that even after the pandemic is over. According to the study which surveyed 2,000 people across the country, 90 percent said they will keep washing hands and sanitizing, and 80 percent said they will still avoid crowds. However, surprisingly, more than 70 percent said they will still wear face masks as needed even when the coronavirus is no longer a national threat.

Dr. Dennis Duriex, an infectious disease physician at Covenant Health, speculated about a reason why.

“Partly fear, rightfully so, but also the fact that the so-called experts sometimes have been inconsistent with their advice,” Dr. Duriex said.

He suggested the driving factor boils down to lingering anxiety over the coronavirus — something he greatly understands given the ever rapidly-changing science in its study. However, he added the safety precautions definitely protect people from a number illnesses in addition to COVID-19, citing this year’s record low flu cases as proof.

A few recently-vaccinated Lubbock locals shared what they plan to do even after the majority of the population gets vaccinated.

“Of course, I will continue to wear my mask, and I will continue to not be around a lot of people. That’s just the safe thing to do,” Debra Dancer, who received her second vaccine dose Wednesday, said.

“As long as we have to, yes, we certainly will [follow the safety guidelines],” Nancy Tinnelle said.

“We need to wear our masks,” Funda Herrera said.

Dr. Duriex said it’s too soon to tell when the pandemic will be over, but until we get to herd immunity — when most of the population is immune to the disease — we should still keep following the safety guidelines even if we’ve received both doses of the virus vaccine.

“I think the safest solution is to go ahead and keep wearing a mask and social distancing,” Duriex said.