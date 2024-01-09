LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department has charged 21-year-old, Isaiah Flores of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct of a Discharged Firearm, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

According to court records, Flores was named as the unknown suspect who was with 20-year-old, Lexy Vasquez and 19-year-old, Aracelie Ybarra when an altercation at the Siena Townhomes led to shots fired.

One witness had video surveillance of Flores firing the gun at the victim’s apartment. The video was then sent to LPD for further investigation.

The neighbor of the suspect told LPD they heard banging on the victim’s door, followed by 3 gunshots going off, and had also witnessed the three suspects drive off.

As of Tuesday, Flores remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totalling $150,000.