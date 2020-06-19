New technology in security systems allows users to track temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas – Willie Zacarias said that it was after someone broke into his house that he decided it was time to install security cameras.

“It’s a protection for you for the assets that you have and at the same time for your life,” said Willie Zacarias.

But once he had them at his house he decided he needed them at work too.

“We’ve caught quite a bit of things. One of the biggest things we found out because we weren’t expecting it is it was really sensitive and it picked up an employee snoring and sleeping on the job,” Zacarias said.

All of Zacarias’s security systems can be controlled from his phone. Owner of 24 Seven Security Keith Weddle said is this type of system is becoming more and more common.

“Most of the security systems we do now days are wireless. We don’t have to go in the attic we don’t have to run wires,” Weddle said.

Wireless security systems connect with the wifi, making it possible for you to keep track of what’s going on at home wherever you go.

“It gives you the ability to look at your cameras or look at your doorbell and talk to somebody who is at the front door. Or see if a certain package is delivered at a certain time and you can do all this because of the wifi because of the internet,” Weddle said.

While security systems have the ability to track what goes on a while you’re not at home, new technology allows them to use facial recognition to track temperature as well.

“It’s something because of the pandemic – because of COVID-19 – that you can check your temperature and make sure everything is okay,” Weddle said.

With this new software the technology can take your temperature and deny access to buildings if it is too high.

“It’s facial recognition, it’s temperature recognition, it’s something that more and more businesses are going to use,” said Weddle.

But Zacarias says the one of the downside to these types of systems is getting multiple notifications.

“That’s kind of the unfortunate thing but at the same time the peace of mind is okay with me,” Zacarias said.

These security systems will still record what is going on in at home, even if the wifi goes down.