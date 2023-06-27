LUBBOCK, Texas – When the new year starts, there will be some changes to public higher education institutions in Texas. One major switch will be that all state-funded colleges’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices will be shut down.

“Almost all the colleges had some sort of iteration of DEI, and that’s what we’re trying to eliminate,” said state Rep. Carl Tepper (R-Lubbock).

On June 14, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that does just that. Senate Bill 17 (SB17) bans the state’s public colleges from having DEI offices on their campuses.

Texas is now the second U.S. state after Florida to do away with DEI in higher education.

Although Tepper’s similar legislation didn’t pass this session, he said he’s in full support of SB17 which was filed by state Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe).

“These offices of diversity, equity and inclusion were distributing things that were really untenable, things that were creating villains out of certain races or religions or sexual orientations,” Tepper said. “We don’t need any of that here in Texas.”

Some students spent several hours advocating against SB 17. Izabella De la Garza is a part of a grassroots movement called Texas Students for DEI. She said she was disheartened by the passage of the new law.

“We spent restless nights at the State Capitol communicating and meeting with representatives and senators as often as we could, all while being students, so it was incredibly disappointing to find out that it had passed with the same consequences that we feared,” De la Garza said.

De la Garza said college was the first time she felt marginalized as a Mexican-American, but luckily, the DEI office at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) helped her combat that feeling.

“I found a sense of community that I really needed here at UT being Latina with resources and support,” De la Garza said. “If you don’t have these DEI offices, what are you going to have for students who need these resources? My experience would’ve been totally different, so I’m worried about what the intention of the bill really was and if they really weighed those options as much as they should’ve.”

Connor Bridges is a recent UT School of Law graduate who said banning DEI offices is a true risk for Texas’s public law schools considering the American Bar Association requires DEI initiatives as part of its accreditation.

“I’m going to be a public defender, so my client base is going to be very diverse, and have experiences that are very different from mine,” Bridges said. “Coming from a school that has a diversity office has prepared me more than a school with no diversity initiatives would have.”

The uncertainty behind what happens to faculty and staff in those offices is still remains, but Tepper said he has no problem letting them go.

“Those are jobs that should have never existed,” Tepper said. “That is ideological warfare. That should’ve never happened on college campuses, so I’m happy to see them go to other states where maybe this type of thing is welcome, but it’s got no place here in Texas.”

The new law, however, doesn’t restrict academic instruction or student organizations related to race and diversity.

“None of us really understand why the bill was passed, what it was really supposed to do and why it was necessary,” De la Garza said. “Everybody’s just in a state of limbo.”

All public colleges and universities in Texas have about six months to get rid of all DEI offices, training and programs before the law officially takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.