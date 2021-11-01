New Texas law will make it a crime to chain dogs up outdoors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill into law October 25 creating tighter restrictions regarding dogs being tied up outdoors. According to the legislation, animals cannot remain outside without shelter during bad weather, including extremely high or low temperatures.

Additionally, the new law states animals cannot be restrained by chains or weighted restraints and outlines the proper use of collars. Lubbock Animal Services Director Steven Green said the legislation could save dogs from being mistreated or worse.

“We actually have a case this week. We’re going to municipal court on two dogs that were tethered improperly, and one of them actually died from the situation,” Greene said.

Greene said people can underestimate the short and long-term harm of using chains on animals. They can cause sores around the dog’s neck and down their spine called ‘chain burns.’

While Lubbock’s city ordinances have already deemed many of these practices unlawful, Greene said he hopes it allows more consistency and prevents these levels of abuse going forward.

“I think the overall aspect is just to make a more responsible pet owner and to help some of these dogs that are tethered improperly,” Greene said.

The law goes into effect January 18, 2021. For more information or if you’re concerned about a dog possibly being mistreated, contact Lubbock’s animal services at (806)775-2057.