New Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire named 2021 Miracles Parade Grand Marshall

The Grand Marshall for the 16th Miracles Christmas Parade will be new Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire, according to 2021 Parade Chairman Jason Davis. McGuire will take over his new head coaching duties in January but is making the popular Lubbock lighted parade one of his priorities on December 4th.

“We are very thrilled to announce that new Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire has accepted our invitation to be a part of our parade on December 4th,” said Davis. “This will be a great opportunity for our parade participants and more than 30,000 spectators to see McGuire up close, as he supports our very popular night-time parade,” Davis continued. “This is another reason for the public to attend our free parade and possibly enjoy some parade-gating during the event, cooking and celebrating the parade, and seeing the LISD Mass Marching Band of more than 600 students in one formation,” Davis said. Davis also said this is going to be one of the best and most popular parades Lubbock has experienced.

The parade will begin at 6:00pm at 34th and Avenue Q, marching west to Indiana Avenue. It will last approximately two hours and is open for free viewing along this route. Parade watchers will begin finding their spot to watch this parade around 4:00pm. All viewing space is claimed on a first-come-first-served basis, according to Parade Wranglers, a group of local volunteers who produce the parade each year.

Parade theme this year is “World of Snow” and participants in the parade can decorate their floats, cars, tractors and walking units with thousands of lights to support the theme. Complete parade information is available at www.miraclesparade.com

While Coach McGuire will lead the parade, Santa Claus and the United States Marines will be the last unit of the parade and they will collect unwrapped toys for their Toys For Tots Campaign from the public as they move down the parade route.

