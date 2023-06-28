LUBBOCK, Texas — A third Tractor Supply store was scheduled to open during the first week of August in Lubbock County, according to store manager Keith Cochrane.

Cochrane told EverythingLubbock.com that the new location will celebrate its soft opening during the week of July 30.

(Nexstar Media Group Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will also attend its ribbon cutting ceremony on August 4. In addition, its grand opening will be that weekend of the ceremony, said Cochrane.

The store will be located near Clovis Highway and North Frankford Avenue, said Cochrane.

The store is currently looking for employees to hire and train. To apply visit tractorsupply.com/careers.