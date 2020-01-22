New traffic signal at 34th Street and Iola Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Thursday, January 23, 2020, the newly constructed traffic signal at the intersection of 34th Street and Iola Avenue will be activated. Due to new commercial and residential development, the City of Lubbock Traffic Operations Department designed and constructed the signal to reduce delay and improve safety in the area.

Crews will be on site after the signal is operating in Green-Yellow-Red mode to finish work at the intersection. The City urges motorists to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

