New traffic signal at 4th Street & Knoxville Avenue to be activated Monday, May 24

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the newly constructed traffic signal at the intersection of 4th Street and Knoxville Avenue will be activated. The City of Lubbock Traffic Operations department will be on site with the signal operating in an All-Red Flashing mode while crews install the new stop bars.

Crews will remain on site after the signal is operating in Green-Yellow-Red mode to finish any remaining work at the intersection. The City urges motorists to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

