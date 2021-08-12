New U.S. Census numbers show above-average growth for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released initial population data from the 2020 Census, revealing substantial growth in Lubbock and around Texas.

Lubbock County added nearly 32,000 people since 2010, for a total population of 310,569. That is a 11.4 percent growth in population over the last ten years, above the national average of 7.4 percent.

Texas grew more than any other state, adding 4 million more people for a total population of 29,145,505.

Almost all of that increase is attributed to growth in minority communities. With nearly 2 million more Hispanics living in Texas than in 2010, the White and Hispanic populations are nearly equal. White residents make of 39.75 percent of Texas, while Hispanic residents make up 39.26 percent.

Lubbock mayor Dan Pope said these increases were expected and will positively contribute to the city’s outlook in the future.

“The city will get more revenue, largely because of growth,” Mayor Pope said.