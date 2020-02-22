New U.S. citizen becomes first time voter

LUBBOCK Texas- One Lubbock resident recently became an American citizen voted for the first time in the primary elections.

59-year-old Omar Galvan signed up to vote after becoming an American citizen in November after being asked to register at Amigos grocery store.

His daughter Gina Galvan said her dad has always had an interest in the political process and encouraged her to vote.

“Even when he wasn’t a U.S. citizen he would make it something for me to do,” he said. “He’d be like, ‘did you register whenever we moved from New Mexico to Texas?'”

Omar said voting for the first time was simple and easy and that everyone should exercise their civic duty.

“Make it a priority to go vote. That’s all I ask,” he said. “Just do it.”