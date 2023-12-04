LUBBOCK, Texas— University Medical Center’s Health and Wellness Hospital located at 11011 Slide Road announced Monday morning it has officially opened, according to a press release.

“Our state-of-the-art healthcare facility…is ready to provide comprehensive care to our community,” said the release.

The facility will include the Cancer Center Infusion at The City Bank Infusion Center, Cardiac Rehab, Emergency Center, Inpatient Bends, Laboratory services and a top-notch Medical Fitness Center called UMC Connect. Additionally the release mentioned that it will provide occupational and physical therapy services, operating rooms, and cardiac catheterization facilities.

UMC’s Health and Wellness Center will have a Drive-Thru Pharmacy with RX Perks and Advanced Radiology services that includes MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Interventional procedures, making the hospital a Hub for comprehensive healthcare.

According to the release, the clinics within the hospital will have UMC Physicians and Texas Tech Physicians. Both will offer specialized services in Cardiology, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, General surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurosurgery and more.

The release expressed that it “further underscores” the commitment to delivering “high-quality and personalized healthcare tailored to the diverse needs” to the Lubbock community.

For more information on UMC’s new Health and Wellness Center visit umchealthsystem.com.